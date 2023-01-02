Desmond Howard Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh, NFL Rumors

NEWTON, MA - NOVEMBER 9: ESPN "College GameDay" co-host Desmond Howard is pictured on campus at Boston College in the Chestnut Hill section of Newton, MA on Nov. 9, 2018. The show was filming at Boston College for the first time in 9 years ahead of the Boston College Eagles matchup against the Clemson Tigers. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

Like last year - and the year before, and the year before that - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is being mentioned as a candidate for one of the many vacant or soon-to-be vacant NFL head coaching jobs. ESPN's Desmond Howard has some thoughts on that.

On Monday, the Michigan legend dismissed the reports that Harbaugh might leave the Wolverines and return to the NFL once again. He said that he's seen the rumors pop up too many times to believe the and pointed out that he hasn't heard anything to indicate that he actually wants to leave.

"I don’t think he’s leaving. You can set your watch to this, this happens every time this time of the year. He’s not leaving," Howard said. "He seems to be having fun in Ann Arbor, I think we’ve talked about other teams maybe leaking this to hurt recruiting. I’ve heard nothing about Harbaugh wanting to leave Ann Arbor."

When it was pointed out that Harbaugh interviewed for the then-vacant Minnesota Vikings job last season, Howard said that the situation has changed from last year.

There certainly appear to be some appealing options in the NFL heading into 2023. The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts could both turn things around pretty quickly with him at the helm, as could the Arizona Cardinals if they part ways with Kliff Kingsbury next week.

But just two years ago we thought Harbaugh had hit the wall with Michigan. Since then he's reeled off back-to-back wins over Ohio State, Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances.

If Michigan regresses next year, perhaps there will be a stronger case for Harbaugh to leave Ann Arbor. But as it stands right now, the trajectory is pointing up and Harbaugh's dream of leading his alma mater to a national title still has life.

