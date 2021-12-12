Desmond Howard Releases “Apology” For What He Said Last Night

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard came under fire for what he said at the Heisman Trophy ceremony last night.

Howard trolled Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and his offensive line during a segment with Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson.

“Kenny [Pickett] I’m glad you’re in between them,” Tim Tebow jumped in.

To which Desmond Howard remarked, “Better than his offensive line.”

Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard providing the greatest off the field slaughtering by Michigan on Ohio State 🤣🤣 Damn Desmond 🤣🤣 #HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/QQi7SFqLuZ — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 12, 2021

While Howard faced a lot of criticism for his comments, he doesn’t appear to be sorry for them.

“I would like to apologize … to everyone who doesn’t have the ability to recognize a fun, good natured ribbing among football rivals. C.J. is good. We good. And that’s all that matters to me. Everyone else can relax and enjoy the rest of their night,” Howard quipped.

I would like to apologize … to everyone who doesn't have the ability to recognize a fun, good natured ribbing among football rivals. C.J. is good. We good. And that's all that matters to me. Everyone else can relax and enjoy the rest of their night. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 12, 2021

OK then.