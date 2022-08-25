Desmond Howard Reveals His Pick For Heisman Trophy Favorite

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

College football analyst Desmond Howard is just over a week away from getting to return to the desk for the first College GameDay of 2022. But he's already making waves with his Heisman Trophy pick.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the current favorite with +200 odds on Caesars Sportsbook. Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has the second-best odds at +430.

Appearing on ESPN College Football Live, Howard declared that Young deserves to be the betting favorite heading into 2022. He believes that because Young is the reigning winner, nobody else should have odds near his own - especially not Stroud.

“I don’t think anyone should be the frontrunner besides Bryce Young,” Howard said. “Because he’s the returning winner of the Heisman. So I don’t think CJ Stroud or anyone else should even be neck and neck with Bryce Young.”

It's a decent argument to be sure. Last year Bryce Young became the first-ever Alabama quarterback to win the prestigious award and looks primed to shatter every Crimson Tide passing record in what will probably be his last year in college football.

But maybe - just maybe - Howard's distaste for the Ohio State Buckeyes is factoring into the equation. C.J. Stroud did, after all, lose the Buckeyes' first game to Howard's Michigan Wolverines in a decade. That loss might have cost him the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

But if Stroud puts up a monster game against Notre Dame in Week 1, the equation will likely change for Howard and everyone else.

Who do you think should be the Heisman Trophy favorite heading into 2022?