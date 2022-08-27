Desmond Howard Reveals His "Sleeper" Team For 2022 Season

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is finally here.

During the season's first episode of College GameDay on ESPN, the crew was asked to name a "sleeper" team for this upcoming season.

Veteran analyst Desmond Howard believes the Kentucky Wildcats have a shot to exceed expectations.

"I like Kentucky. I think Kentucky has a chance to be a sleeper team," Howard said. "Look at their quarterback Will Levis. I think in March he's going to start climbing up the draft boards... I'm going with the University of Kentucky."

The Wildcats are coming off one of their best seasons in years. In 2021, the program notched a 10-3 record capped off by a Citrus Bowl win over the No. 15-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes.

With some significant returning talent, Mark Stoops' squad earned a No. 20 position in this year's preseason AP top-25 poll.

Kentucky will kickoff its 2022 season with a home matchup against Miami (OH) on Saturday September 3.