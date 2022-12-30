Desmond Howard Reveals National Championship Game Matchup He Wants

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

It's been a fun year for ESPN's Desmond Howard. His beloved Michigan Wolverines went undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1997 and are in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

So with the College Football Playoff getting underway tomorrow, Howard is ready to make his prediction. Appearing on First Take, the ESPN analyst went all chalk, picking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to take down Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and his No. 2 Wolverines to beat No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

"I would say that Michigan versus Georgia is the game that most people would like to see," Howard said.

Howard's ESPN colleagues Courtney Cronin and Bart Scott aren't quite as ready to go 1-2 as he was though. Cronin and Scott both picked Ohio State to upset the Bulldogs to set up a rematch of The Game with a national title on the line.

Just about all outcomes seem possible in the College Football Playoff this year. Even though Georgia and Michigan are both favored by more than a touchdown, there's that gut feeling that either one of them could be on the wrong end of a massive upset.

Of course, it's also possible that both teams blow the doors off of their respective opponents to set up the third-ever matchup between two 14-0 teams in the national title game.

Will the national title matchup be Georgia vs. Michigan, or will Desmond Howard's prediction crumble on Saturday?