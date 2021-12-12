The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Roasts Former Ohio State Football Coach

desmond howard smiles on the field before a game against alabamaARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Former University of Michigan player Desmond Howard watches the action on the field during the game between the University of Alabama and the University of Michigan at Cowboys Stadium on September 1, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama defeated Michigan 41-14. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

You didn’t think Desmond Howard was done roasting Ohio State, did you?

After Howard’s shots at the Buckeyes during the Heisman Trophy ceremony, the Michigan legend came back for more smoke on Sunday. This time it was aimed at beleaguered former OSU coach Zach Smith.

Smith tweeted a NSFW list of insults Howard’s way. Calling the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner “the worst kind of [expletive].” As well as insults to his intelligence and character.

Desmond responded with a one-liner. Saying, “I see the court ordered anger management classes aren’t working.”

He then responded with a tweet linking to an article detailing Smith’s alleged abuse of his ex-spouse Courtney. The former Buckeyes assistant was infamously let go by the university after the scandal made headlines.

There’s certainly no love lost between Howard and the Ohio State program. On Saturday night, the “College GameDay” personality had some more lighthearted digs at the Buckeyes.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn’t a fan. But, you can tell the ribbing was all in good fun. Although it may not be as fun for those in Columbus, Ohio.

