Desmond Howard Suggests Ohio State Could Fire Ryan Day With Loss Today

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are less than an hour from kickoff of The Game.

Ohio State enters as the favorite, but ESPN's Desmond Howard thinks things could get ugly for Ryan Day if he loses. Howard, a former Michigan star, suggested Ohio State could go after Urban Meyer again if Day and the Buckeyes lose today.

"When you put so much effort, so much attention, there's so much at stake in this game, and you come up short again, especially in the Shoe, that's when your fan base, they go against you," Howard said.

Here's more of what he had to say, via Eleven Warriors:

"This media down here, man, they can be treacherous. You got to watch the emphasis you put on a game like this. Because if you stumble and lose... things will get hot. They may go over there to FOX and snatch Urban Meyer."

It would be wild to see Ohio State move on from Ryan Day, but even more wild to see the Buckeyes replace him with the person he replaced.

Day is 45-4 as a head coach at Ohio State and led to team to a national title game. He's not going anywhere.