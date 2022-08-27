Desmond Howard's College Football Playoff Prediction Is Wild

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 0 of the college football season kicks off later this afternoon.

With a special remote episode of the show, the College GameDay crew gathered for their first broadcast of the year — giving their preseason predictions before any college football action gets underway.

Each member of the crew revealed their picks for this year's College Football Playoff. For the most part, Kirk Herbstreit, David Pollack and Lee Corso went chalk — but Desmond Howard unveiled a wild postseason bracket.

The former Heisman Trophy winner picked Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Baylor and Michigan as his four playoff teams.

He has the Aggies taking down his former Wolverine squad in the National Championship game.

Considering the recent history of college football, not having Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State or Clemson in the playoff is pretty absurd. Since the inception of the current CFP model back in 2015, at least one of these teams has always made the cut.

Michigan earned a CFP berth after a Big Ten Championship win this past season. The rest of Howard's picks would be first-time visitors to the postseason.

The lack of parity in college football has been an issue for quite some time. But if Howard's predictions are correct, the 2022 season will be a massive turning point in that battle.

