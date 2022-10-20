Details Are Emerging From Brittney Griner's Upcoming Hearing

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has an appeal hearing set for this upcoming Tuesday. A three-judge panel will address the sentence she received in August.

At the moment, Griner is serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

According to ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn, the appeal hearing set for this Tuesday is expected to last a couple of hours.

Quinn said Griner isn't expected to win her appeal. However, the panel could decide to slightly reduce her sentence.

"There is some hope her sentence could be *slightly* reduced, like maybe from 9 to 8 yrs, but no hope of meaningful relief," Quinn tweeted. "BG will attend via videoconference and will have a chance to address the judges at the end of the hearing."

Griner could still return to the United States in a prisoner swap. However, her team doesn't expect that to happen until after the midterm elections.

In the meantime, the hope is that Griner doesn't get transferred to the penal colony she was sentenced to.