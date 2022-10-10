Details Are Emerging From Bronny James' Endorsement Deal

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Nike is reportedly getting into the Bronny James business early.

Per Boardroom's Nick DePaula, Bronny is one of five student-athletes to land an NIL deal with the global sportswear giant. Including: Iowa's Caitlin Clark, DJ Wagner, Haley Jones of Stanford and Sierra Canyon teammate JuJu Watkins.

Now, according to Darren Rovell, "Bronny’s deal has to be the largest endorsement deal in NIL history."

Through their partnership, both sides aim to continue to “support the LeBron James Family Foundation and positively impact communities that matter most to him.”

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family," Bronny said in a statement. "Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

The senior point guard has rocked Nikes on-court throughout his time at Sierra Canyon. His father, LeBron James, also signed with the Swoosh before his NBA career started and since has inked a lifetime deal with the brand worth a reported $1 billion.

No such figures have been disclosed yet when it comes to Bronny's deal, however.