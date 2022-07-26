Details Are Emerging From Bucs' Plan For Chris Godwin

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on September 09, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL during Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

That being said, the 26-year-old wideout has made a pretty speedy recovery.

Godwin was listed as active for the start of Buccaneers training camp on Tuesday. That doesn't mean he's 100% healthy, but it indicates he should be able to participate in some portion of the team's preseason workouts.

There's some hope that Godwin could be ready for Week 1, but the Bucs are reportedly in "no rush" to force him back onto the field.

"I’m told that there is no rush and that the Bucs are taking their time with him. Signing Julio Jones affords them the ability to do that," ESPN NFL insider Jenna Laine reports.

The blockbuster signing of Julio Jones this afternoon gives the Bucs some serious flexibility at the wide receiver position. If Godwin isn't ready by the start of the 2022 season, the team can now lean on a former All-Pro superstar instead of a reserve option.

Before his injury this past season, Godwin was on pace to surpass his previous career-high in receiving yards (1,333) that he set during his Pro-Bowl season in 2019.