Details Are Emerging From Dak Prescott's Current Status

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed a nice winning streak with star quarterback Dak Prescott on the sideline.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played within the offense and isn't making mistakes as Dallas has won its last three games. The latest news regarding Prescott's broken thumb suggests Rush will be asked to play at least one more game.

According to the new report, Dak's fracture is still healing and doesn't have the strength required to grip the football just yet.

"Fracture still healing, the plate and screws give it a chance for quicker return. Strength is not good enough yet to play according to a person with knowledge of the injury," Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins said.

Last week, Dak said he was looking at a Week 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams as his potential return date. However, it seems like he'll be watching from the sideline on Sunday afternoon.

Should he try to play?