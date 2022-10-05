Details Are Emerging From Gisele's Divorce Lawyer Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Over the past few months, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have reportedly grown apart.

According to Page Six, the couple has been living in different houses over the past few months and recently hired divorce lawyers. A new report suggests that wasn't a recent decision either.

According to a report from People, Gisele started talking to a divorce lawyer "awhile" ago, but still has not filed for divorce.

Here's more from the report:

"Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for awhile but to my knowledge has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues," the insider says, adding: "This is not something that just happened today."

The source suggested money won't be a problem between the two if they want to split.

"Many people talk to lawyers but don't go through with it when the realities of money set in," the source continued. "But in this case, both sides have plenty, and it isn't one-sided, so it could be a different situation."

Will Brady and Gisele reconcile or split?