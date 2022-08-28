Details Are Emerging From The Aroldis Chapman Tattoo Story

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, a concerning story emerged regarding New York Yankees star pitcher Aroldis Chapman.

According to a report from Jack Curry of YES, Chapman is headed to the IL. Curry reported that Chapman is headed to the IL because of an infection in his leg that stemmed from him getting a tattoo.

Well, details on that tattoo are starting to emerge. According to Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay, the tattoo that got infected was a portrait of Chapman's sister.

"The tattoo that got infected on Chapman’s leg is a portrait of his sister," Kay reported.

It's a tough break for the Yankees, but at least Chapman had good intentions with the tattoo.

Hopefully he can make a full recovery and be ready for a deep playoff run.