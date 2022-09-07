Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Fight

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama.

According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship.

The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband decided to go back on his original retirement decision and commit to another NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"There's a lot of tension," an insider reportedly told People. "She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that.

"They're hitting a rough patch. But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."

Brady missed an extended portion of Bucs training camp with a "personal matter." According to reports from Page Six last week, Brady and Gisele got into an "epic fight" that resulted the wife leaving the family compound.

Gisele has reportedly returned to South Florida to be with her children, but has not yet reconciled things with Brady.

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009 and have two children together.