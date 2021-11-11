Here’s How Much The Panthers Are Paying Cam Newton

Former league MVP Cam Newton is a Carolina Panther once again.

Earlier this morning, Newton met with his former Panthers organization to discuss the possibility of rejoining the team. And now just a few hours later, that potential reunion has become a reality.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the general news of Newton’s signing. Now, some contract details have emerged.

The veteran quarterback reportedly signed a one-year deal, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

I’m told it’s a one-year deal, per source, based on where we are in season. https://t.co/BWMhm0B6bl — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 11, 2021

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had the full details:

Cam Newton contract terms: Up to $10M for rest of year, includes $4.5M fully guaranteed + $1.5M Roster Bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

The Panthers executed this signing amidst some serious issues at the quarterback position. Starting QB Sam Darnold has been ruled out of this weekend’s game with a shoulder injury, leaving backup P.J. Walker as the lone QB option prior to the Cam Newton signing.

Technically speaking, Newton could suit up to play in this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. But as of right now, Walker is expected to retain the starting job.

After his release from Carolina in 2020, Newton had an up-and-down season as the starter for the New England Patriots. While he’s certainly no where near the MVP-caliber player he once was with the Panthers, there’s still a significant shot he takes over in a starting role at some point this season.

Newton’s impact on the Carolina roster remains to be seen. But as one of the most beloved players in franchise history, the 2011 No. 1 overall pick will no doubt be welcomed back with open arms by the Panthers faithful.