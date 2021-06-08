Details Emerge From College Football Playoff Expansion Speculation

It seems an impending College Football Playoff expansion is becoming increasingly inevitable as speculation around the subject continues to heat up.

Plenty of different expansion models have been thrown out, but the leading proposal would double the current field to eight teams.

“Expansion is coming, and it may be as soon as this summer. It might even be more than [eight teams],” an FBS athletic director recently said, via CBS Sports.

On Tuesday afternoon, CBS college football insider Dennis Dodd gave an update on the situation — claiming the new model could feature automatic bids from the winners of each Power Five conference.

He followed that statement with word from a inside source who claimed there would be not automatic bids, but that conference champions would be heavily weighted in the decision making process.

8-team field speculation has centered around 5 automatic qualifiers from the P5, something that wasn’t possible w/ only 4 slots in the current CFP. However, 1 source said there might be no automatic berths in an expanded field. However, weight would be given to conference champs. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 8, 2021

These expansion talks have been in the works for quite some time now and stem from the lack of CFP team diversity year in and year out (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State). Like this year’s NBA play-in tournament, an expanded field of college football teams would likely result in the increased importance of late regular season games for fringe teams.

While the eight-team model has reportedly received some traction, Yahoo Sports reported earlier this week that a 12-team format was the preferred model. Other reports have suggested 16 and even 24 teams.

Whatever the future of the College Football Playoff looks like, it seems as though changes are right on the horizon.