Details Emerge From Death Of NHL Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks

Details have emerged from the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, who died on Sunday at the age of 24.

According to a report from the Detroit News, Kivlenieks died after falling while getting out of a hot tub. There was reportedly an incident with fireworks that prompted the Latvia native to get out of the hot tub.

Kivlenieks was reportedly at a house in Metro Detroit at the time of the accident.

From the report:

Novi Police Lt. Jason Meier said multiple people were in a hot tub when there was, “from what we can tell,” a fireworks incident. In attempting to get out of the hot tub, Kivlenieks slipped and hit his head on concrete, Meier said. Police received the call shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Kivlenieks was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, and the investigation remains open, Meier said. Meier declined to say whose home Kivlenieks was at for the July 4 gathering.

Kivlenieks, who had played in 8 NHL games while starting two at goalie, had recently played for his home country in the IIHF World Championships.

It’s with a very heavy heart that we share the news that goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24. We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Kivi.https://t.co/o2EDRgxQ5A pic.twitter.com/FCBr0ZaH25 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 5, 2021

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson said in a statement. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”