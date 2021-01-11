Details Emerge From Doug Pederson’s Status With Eagles

No matter who you are as a coach, a 4-11-1 record in the league’s worst division will shake your job security.

According to reports from ESPN earlier today, Doug Pederson is treading on some thin ice regarding his status for next season. Additionally, more recent reports from NBC Sports’ PFT revealed that Pederson and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie are in the midst of “ongoing” discussions to hash out the head coach’s plan for the future.

If Lurie doesn’t like what he hears, Pederson could be gone.

Doug Pederson’s status as @Eagles coach is not firm, sources tell @Tim_McManus and me.

Pederson could be out if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson’s vision going forward after the two meet again soon.

Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond Carson Wentz, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

These statements directly conflict with mid-December claims that Doug Pederson’s job was safe in Philadelphia. Of course, these earlier reports emerged before the controversial Week 17 matchup with the Washington Football team where Pederson appeared to waive the white flag.

Pederson’s decision to bench Jalen Hurts in the waning moments of a closely-contested game with the WFT seemed to undermine the winning culture that he’d established through five years in Philadelphia. Before this year, Pederson had led his team to a 38-26 overall record — including three straight playoff appearances (2017-19) and a Super Bowl victory in 2017.

Stay tuned for updates on the head coaching situation in Philadelphia.