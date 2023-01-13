Details Emerge From Andrew McCutchen's Deal With Pirates

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 05: Andrew McCutchen #26 of the New York Yankees singles in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in Game One of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on October 5, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

It's been over five years since All-Star outfield Andrew McCutchen last plied his trade in Pittsburgh. But it appears that the two sides are ready to reunite.

On Friday it was reported that McCutchen is returning to the Pirates on a one-year deal. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Gazette, his contract will be worth $5 million after being finalized.

McCutcheon has played for five different teams since being traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2018. But the last three years have seen his production decline sharply.

Last year he played for the Milwaukee Brewers and had a batting average of just .237 with career lows in slugging percentage and on-base percentage. It's been a pretty steep decline from the five straight All-Star and MVP-caliber seasons he enjoyed with Pittsburgh between 2011 and 2015.

From 2011 to 2015, Andrew McCutchen was one of the most feared batters in the league. He totaled 864 hits, 471 runs, 123 home runs, 448 RBIs and a batting average of .302 with a .396 OBP and a .509 SLG and was voted NL MVP in 2013.

McCutchen was the driving force behind the Pirates' three straight trips to the postseason, including the 2013 NLDS. They have not made the playoffs since 2015.

But at 36 going on 37, it's hard to imagine McCutchen being able to give the Pirates that kind of production again.

Will McCutchen surprise us this year?