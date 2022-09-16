AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

In this day and age, it pays to spend big in the college football world.

A recent report from The Athletic revealed that the Texas Longhorns football program spent $280,000 in 48 hours on a recruiting visit for 10 prospective players in June.

One of these players was No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning, who ultimately ended up committing to Steve Sarkisian's team. This was the five-star quarterback's final visit before committing three days later.

The expenses covered:

Airfare

Cars

5-star hotel

Parents' open bar

Custom cakes

Topgolf

An ice sculpture

Lake cruise

The college football world took to Twitter to react to these details.

"Uh yeah i probably would’ve chose texas too," one fan wrote.

"This list is something else. Of course every recruiting courtship needs an ice sculpture and lake cruise," another added.

"That UT money is different," another said.

Before committing to Texas, Manning took visits with Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and a few other top programs.

Manning will head to Austin as the top-ranked recruit after completing his senior season at Isidore Newman.