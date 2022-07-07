Details Emerge From Arrest Of NFL Wide Receiver

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday, multiple news outlets reported the July 4 arrest of Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore on drug and weapon charges.

Since those initial reports were released, more details regarding the arrest have been revealed.

According to TMZ Sports, the 27-year-old wideout was arrested after he allegedly fell asleep in a Taco Bell drive through.

In his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, police found Moore asleep behind the wheel of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food around 11:18 p.m. local time. Authorities say they smelled marijuana after they made contact with Moore in the vehicle.

Police allegedly found "a package of THC edible candies along with three pistols" in his car. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons.

Moore was booked in Cooke County Jail on July 4. He was released on a $5,000 bond later that day.

Moore, who's entering his sixth NFL season, signed a one-year contract with the Bears back in April.

He's the third Chicago player to be arrested this offseason, joining fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle and linebacker Matthew Adams.