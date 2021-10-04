Details Emerge From Bill Belichick’s Postgame Meeting With Tom Brady

Much was made about the quick postgame hug between New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers beat the Patriots, 19-17, on Sunday evening at Gillette Stadium. It was a return game for Brady, who was playing in New England for the first time since leaving for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Following the game, Brady and Belichick had a quick postgame hug at midfield.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, though, there was a much longer postgame meeting off of the field.

Breer reports that Belichick went into the Buccaneers locker room and had a 20-plus minute conversation with Brady.

“Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s been in the Bucs locker room for over 20 minutes now. He went in there, and he and Tom Brady retreated to a quiet area,” he reports.

“And Belichick just left 24 minutes later.”

That’s pretty cool. Brady must have really appreciated that.