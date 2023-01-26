Details Emerge From Broncos' Coaching Staff Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: A detailed view of a Denver Broncos helmet during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos made a big move regarding their coaching staff on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Interim head coach and special assistant Jerry Rosburg was part of a procedural move to let go with an expiring contract.

However, there's a chance he could be back in a different role once the Broncos hire their new head coach.

Rosburg became the interim head coach back on Dec. 26 after Nathaniel Hackett was let go. Prior to Hackett's firing, the Broncos were 4-11 and were falling well short of expectations.

Rosburg coached the team's final two games and went 1-1 overall. The Broncos lost a close one to the Chiefs and then beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

They've yet to hire their next full-time head coach but have conducted interviews with numerous candidates, including former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.