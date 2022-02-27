Details Emerge From Bucs Pro Bowler’s Shocking Retirement

The Spun

It appears Tom Brady isn’t the only Bucs player calling it a career this offseason. On Sunday offensive lineman Ali Marpet surprised everyone by deciding to retire from the NFL at 28-years-old. Marpet was one of the more lock-solid guards in the game.

“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Marpet wrote in an Instagram post. “This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today.”

“I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years,” Marpet continued. “To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me. I’m eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay.”

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Marpet earned more than $37 million in career earnings. His retirement also opens up $10 million in cap space for the Bucs as they look to retool next season.

A second-round pick out of Division III Hobart, Marpet won a Super Bowl ring and made a Pro Bowl as a seven-year starter on the Bucs offensive line.

His leaving will certainly leave a big hole in the middle of Tampa’s OL unit. But its nice to see Marpet leaving the game on his own terms.

Well wishes to Ali Marpet as he enters the next chapter of his life.

