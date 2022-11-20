Details Emerge From Buffalo's 'Miracle' Trip To Detroit

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Local first responders hold the US Flag for the National Anthem prior to the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills were able to get to Detroit for Sunday's game but it didn't come without a lot of drama.

The Browns-Bills game was supposed to take place in Buffalo but it had to be moved due to a massive snowstorm. The Buffalo area got over four feet of snow and the NFL deemed it unsafe to play a game in those conditions.

This led to the airport being closed before it opened back up on Saturday, though the Bills had to get there first. According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Bills fans showed up to players' houses and plowed their driveways so that they can get out.

Head coach Sean McDermott also picked up star pass rusher Von Miller and punter Sam Martin, while general manager Brandon Beane picked up other coaches.

The Bills were able to land in Detroit safely on Saturday and they'll now get set to play the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Kudos to everyone in the Bills organization for making this trip as easy as possible.