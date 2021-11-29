Details Emerge From Cowboys’ Situation With Mike McCarthy

COVID-19 is ravaging the Dallas Cowboys this week. On Monday, news broke that head coach Mike McCarthy tested positive for the virus. Now Dallas is experiencing even more COVID-related fallout.

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, a number of Cowboys players and coaches are in the league’s COVID protocols.

Eight coaches/players in currently COVID protocols: Terence Steele, Mike McCarthy, Joe Philbin, Jeff Blasko, Scott Tolzein, Harold Nash, Kendall Smith, Cedric Smith. Only Cedric Smith, assistant strength and conditioning coach, could be back by Thursday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 29, 2021

According to Archer, “Terence Steele, Mike McCarthy, Joe Philbin, Jeff Blasko, Scott Tolzein, Harold Nash, Kendall Smith, [and] Cedric Smith,” reportedly tested positive.

“Only Cedric Smith, assistant strength and conditioning coach, could be back by Thursday,” Archer reported.

This is obviously not the news a Dallas Cowboys team that’s lost two games in as many weeks wanted. Last season, Dallas was able to avoid COVID mishaps for the most part. But this year is another story.

Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID, sources tell @diannaESPN and @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/bPBodNmj17 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2021

On the player side: Zack Martin, Keanu Neal, Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, Greg Zuerlein, Brandon Knight, and Bradlee Anae have all missed time due to COVID in 2021.

McCarthy will reportedly still conduct meetings with the team virtually leading up to Thursday night.

We’ll see how this affects the team’s performance against the 5-6 Saints.