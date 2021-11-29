The Spun

Details Emerge From Cowboys’ Situation With Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

COVID-19 is ravaging the Dallas Cowboys this week. On Monday, news broke that head coach Mike McCarthy tested positive for the virus. Now Dallas is experiencing even more COVID-related fallout.

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, a number of Cowboys players and coaches are in the league’s COVID protocols.

According to Archer, “Terence Steele, Mike McCarthy, Joe Philbin, Jeff Blasko, Scott Tolzein, Harold Nash, Kendall Smith, [and] Cedric Smith,” reportedly tested positive.

“Only Cedric Smith, assistant strength and conditioning coach, could be back by Thursday,” Archer reported.

This is obviously not the news a Dallas Cowboys team that’s lost two games in as many weeks wanted. Last season, Dallas was able to avoid COVID mishaps for the most part. But this year is another story.

On the player side: Zack Martin, Keanu Neal, Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, Greg Zuerlein, Brandon Knight, and Bradlee Anae have all missed time due to COVID in 2021.

McCarthy will reportedly still conduct meetings with the team virtually leading up to Thursday night.

We’ll see how this affects the team’s performance against the 5-6 Saints.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.