Details Emerge From Dan Quinn's Interview With Cardinals

With Dan Quinn returning to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator for 2023, there are understandably some who wonder if the interviews themselves turned him off from wanting to be a head coach.

But according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, it doesn't appear to have been the Arizona Cardinals one. Fowler reported on Thursday that Quinn's interview with the Cardinals on Wednesday was "really positive."

"Was told Quinn’s interview with Arizona on Wed. was really positive. But Quinn ultimately decides to return to Dallas, which scores a big win," Fowler wrote.

Maybe the Cardinals were ready to make an offer and Quinn turned them down, or maybe Quinn felt like he wouldn't have been Arizona's first choice, or maybe it was something else entirely. Whatever it is, Quinn will not be the head coach in Arizona.

Dan Quinn was seen as one of the top head coaching candidates out there for just about every team. But with the Panthers hiring Frank Reich, the Broncos still courting Sean Payton, and the Colts and Texans being themselves, Arizona might have been his best option.

So if Quinn has the ambition to be a head coach again, it won't be coming this year.

Should he help the Cowboys win a Super Bowl next year though, every team will be banging on his door to be their head coach.

Will Dan Quinn ever be a head coach again?