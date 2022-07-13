Details Emerge From Dan Snyder Situation: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder finds himself at an impasse with the U.S. Congressional House Oversight Committee. Congress wants him to testify about his team's alleged toxic work environment, while Snyder obvious doesn't want to.

But Snyder has seemingly found a loophole to avoid having to testify before Congress. According to reports for The Wall Street Journal, Snyder has stayed on his luxury yacht for several months now to avoid being served with a subpoena.

Snyder is facing serious allegations from Congress that he allowed a toxic workplace culture to build in Washington over the past few years. But it appears that Snyder has no interest in speaking to Congress to address those allegations.

NFL fans are annoyed that Snyder is able to use his vast wealth to avoid any consequences. Many are saying that it's further evidence that Snyder has something to hide and is a cartoon-caliber villain:

No matter how anyone feels about Dan Snyder from this, it's a decent strategy for avoiding consequences.

Congress will not be in session next month, and the following months it will be winding down ahead of the November general election.

If Congress flips from a Democrat to Republican majority, the House Oversight Committee will be reorganized and almost certainly avoid pressing the matter against Snyder any further.

So Snyder can effectively run out the clock on having to deal with this.