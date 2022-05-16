Details Emerge From Davante Adams Trade: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers locked up a franchise cornerstone Monday, signing star cornerback Jaire Alexander to a four-year, $84 million extension.

This huge payday led some to revisit them trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Many theories surfaced about whether Green Bay was unable or unwilling to give the premier wideout a new contract after paying Aaron Rodgers. However, Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee on Monday that Green Bay "offered him a bigger deal" over the first two years than Las Vegas will pay him.

Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with a $19.25 million signing bonus and over $65 million guaranteed.

This disputes the notion that the Packers chose Alexander over Adams, who seemingly preferred to play for the Raiders.

While some may wonder why the 29-year-old wouldn't want to keep catching passes from Rodgers, he'll go from Wisconsin to Sin City to team up with his former Fresno State quarterback, Derek Carr.

But not all fans believes this means Green Bay did everything possible to bring Adams back. The two sides didn't reach an extension during his contract year, and the Packers initially placed the franchise tag on Adams before he refused to play on it in 2022.

Green Bay reportedly offering Adams more short-term money also doesn't mean he would have received more guaranteed money over the full contract.

It's all moot now, as Adams will start a new megadeal with the Raiders after eight seasons in Green Bay.