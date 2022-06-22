Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55.

Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports.

"It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," Lewis told TMZ Sports. Another one of his former teammates revealed new details about his passing.

"Retired former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died in his sleep at age 55," according to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, who spoke with former Raven Brad Jackson.

"He was the leader, he was our captain. He meant everything to everyone. It's a sad day. I just talked to him on Sunday. It's terrible," Jackson said about his former teammate.

Siragusa played 169 games across his 12-year NFL career, spending seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five in Baltimore. The imposing lineman recorded 564 career tackles and 22 sacks.

The news of his passing comes just hours after the Ravens also lost pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson. He passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 26.

Our thoughts are with the Siragusa and Ferguson families as well as the Ravens community.