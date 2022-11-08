Details Emerge From Death Of Longtime NFL Coach's Son

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 05, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Last week, the NFL world was saddened by the news that Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer passed away at 38 years old.

Some further details have recently emerged about Zimmer's death.

According to reports from the Minnesota Star Tribune, Zimmer was found on his couch with an eye injury. Police entered the home to check on him after reports that he “had passed out from drinking.”

After their welfare check, the police noticed that Zimmer “appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye." Police had reportedly been given information that he'd been drinking heavily.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Zimmer was the son of former Bengals and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Our thoughts are with the Zimmer family and all those close to them during this difficult time.