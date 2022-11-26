Details Emerge From Lane Kiffin's New Contract With Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has signed a longterm contract extension with the Ole Miss Rebels football program.

The veteran head coach reportedly penned an 8-year deal with an average salary of $9 million. The state of Mississippi doesn't allow public employees to have contracts more than four years, but Kiffin's deal is through Ole Miss' private foundation.

Kiffin was reportedly interested in the Auburn head coaching vacancy, but he denied any consideration for that job. The Rebels head coach said he met with his team before Thursday's game against Mississippi State and informed them he was staying put in Oxford.

“I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game. I didn’t want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team," he said, per ESPN insider Chris Low.

Kiffin and Ole Miss began the 2022 season with a 7-0 start. Since then, the team has dropped four of its last five games — including the last three in a row.