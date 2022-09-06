Details Emerge From Larsa Pippen, Michael Jordan Son Rumors

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 15: Larsa Pippen during the Sports Illustrated Swim show at the W South Beach on July 15th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

It was recently reported that Larsa Pippen was spotted at Zuma in Miami with Michael Jordan's second oldest son, Marcus. This sparked countless rumors on social media.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports provided an update on the recent dating rumors involving Larsa and Marcus.

According to TMZ, Larsa is not hooking up with Jordan's son. They are strictly friends.

If the rumors were true, that would've undoubtedly had fans buzzing on Twitter.

The thought of Scottie Pippen's ex-wife dating Jordan's son would've been odd, especially if you factor in the former NBA stars' recent beef.

From TMZ:

Despite what some folks assumed by their public outing, we're told Larsa and Marcus are really just homies and aren't an item. It would have been a big mess if it were true -- Larsa's ex, Scottie, pretty much hates his old partner in crime ... which dates back to their playing days on the Chicago Bulls and was reignited during the "Last Dance" documentary

Larsa made headlines back in 2021 when she was spotted with NBA swingman Malik Beasley.