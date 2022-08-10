Details Emerge From LeBron James' Meeting With Lakers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Earlier this month, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James to discuss their future together.

The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion, but did not decide on a future contract. LeBron is eligible for a two-year, $97 million extension, but that wasn't completed in the meeting.

In the days following the report, few details of the meeting were actually known. Until now.

On Thursday night, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the two sides spent more time talking about how to fix the franchise than LeBron's upcoming contract.

Here's more on the details of the meeting, via Yahoo Sports:

And while contract dialogue was broached, the majority of the hour-long meeting was about expressing concerns and hearing out strategies and opinions to assure there wouldn’t be a repeat of last season’s epic failure, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

James, sources said, drilled home the importance of consistent competitiveness and cohesion, noting that last season’s team didn’t give themselves a chance on many nights. The focus for the future Hall of Famer is competing every night in order to give themselves a chance to compete for a championship.

It's understandable LeBron would want to be sure about the Lakers' future before agreeing to a contract extension with the team.

We'll have to wait and see whether that meeting was enough to sell LeBron on the idea of winning another title in Los Angeles.