Details Emerge From Lincoln Riley’s Final Meeting At Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley reportedly didn’t spend much time with the Sooners after accepting the head coaching position at USC.

Per Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com, Riley only spent a couple of minutes with the team to tell them the news and then walked out immediately after.

Was told and confirmed that Riley only spent a couple of minutes with the team to tell them the news and then walked out. — Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) November 28, 2021

This seems a bit weak after what Riley did for the team the last five years. He even denied interest in the LSU job on Saturday night, which made everyone think he was going to stay with the program.

He led the Sooners to a 55-10 record since 2017 and got them to the College Football Playoff in three of those years. Riley also won nine or more games in each year he was there and only lost two games each year as well.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately for Oklahoma and the school already looks to be aiming high.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the university has reached out to Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to gauge his interest. With how good the Cardinals are this season (9-2 overall), it’s unlikely Kingsbury would leave.

Oklahoma has targeted Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements for Lincoln Riley, league sources tell ESPN. Kingsbury has one year remaining on his contract after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2021

It was also announced that former Sooners coach Bob Stoops will be the interim coach for their bowl game.

He coached the team for 18 seasons (1999-2016) and finished with a record of 190-48.