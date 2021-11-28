The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Details Emerge From Lincoln Riley’s Final Meeting At Oklahoma

A closeup of Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley talking into his headset.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners during Big 12 Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley reportedly didn’t spend much time with the Sooners after accepting the head coaching position at USC.

Per Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com, Riley only spent a couple of minutes with the team to tell them the news and then walked out immediately after.

This seems a bit weak after what Riley did for the team the last five years. He even denied interest in the LSU job on Saturday night, which made everyone think he was going to stay with the program.

He led the Sooners to a 55-10 record since 2017 and got them to the College Football Playoff in three of those years. Riley also won nine or more games in each year he was there and only lost two games each year as well.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately for Oklahoma and the school already looks to be aiming high.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the university has reached out to Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to gauge his interest. With how good the Cardinals are this season (9-2 overall), it’s unlikely Kingsbury would leave.

It was also announced that former Sooners coach Bob Stoops will be the interim coach for their bowl game.

He coached the team for 18 seasons (1999-2016) and finished with a record of 190-48.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.