Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr's Visit With Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. has made a notable stop on his free-agent tour.

On Thursday night, the star wide receiver had dinner with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the New York staff.

"We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said during a press conference on Friday. "It was a good visit. Really other than that I have nothing else to add."

Beckham is in the courting process with New York, Buffalo and Dallas. The 30-year-old wideout has been a free-agent all year as he recovered from the ACL tear he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win in February.

OBJ of course began his NFL career with the Giants organization, suiting up for the G-men from 2014-18. With the New York squad 7-4 so far this season, they're an attractive option for Beckham to consider.

The Giants will face off against the Washington Commanders in a Week 13 matchup on Sunday.