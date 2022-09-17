Details Emerge From President Joe Biden's Meeting With Brittney Griner's Wife

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after she was found with cannabis oil in a Russian airport.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February. Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that her wife, Cherelle, would be speaking with President Joe Biden.

Biden welcomed Cherelle and Elizabeth Whelan, sister of detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan into the Oval Office in separate meetings.

Here's more from ESPN:

Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long," Jean-Pierre said in a statement after the meetings.

Not long after the meeting took place, Cherelle released a statement saying it was an honor to speak with Biden about "the Brittney we know and love."

"I've felt every minute of the grueling seven months without her," she said. "I look forward to the day my wife is back home. As my family and I continue on this journey, I'd like to thank the broad coalition of friends, leaders and supporters who continue to stand with us and advocate for Brittney's swift and safe return. Let's share a unified commitment to bringing all Americans home to their families and loved ones. Together We Are BG."

The United States and Russia have talked about a potential prisoner exchange.

It was previously confirmed the U.S. had offered to release Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer now imprisoned in the U.S.