Details Emerge From Russell Wilson Exit: NFL World Reacts

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson always seemed to have faith in offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

However, a new report suggests otherwise. According to Corbin K. Smith of All Seahawks, Wilson "pushed hard" for the team to move on from Schottenheimer after the 2020 season.

"He had grown tired of Schotty from a play calling perspective and wanted something fresh," a source told Smith. "As much as he benefited from his coaching, he didn't think the two could co-exist anymore in a football marriage."

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the news.

Some think Wilson is deceitful.

"This is why I believe Russ is an upgrade but wasn't worth the package Denver spent on him. They tried everything in Seattle and couldn't find it, why? Because he is either not willing or unable to throw underneath, always looking for big play but doesn't have the legs anymore," one fan said.

Others just don't think Schottenheimer was a good offensive coordinator.

"BREAKING: Schotty sucked. This is me being shocked," a fan said.

Regardless of the rumors, Wilson is with a new team. Will he be able to carry the Broncos to the playoffs?