Details Emerge From Russia's Decision On Brittney Griner

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, a Moscow court rejected Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence.

Though this may seem like awful news for Griner and her legal team, it's not a surprise to them. Moments ago, ESPN's T.J. Quinn explained why.

"In one sense, not much. She was never going to win. If her lawyers appeal, she won’t win that either," Quinn said. "It sets in motion a transfer to a penal colony. She’s been in a Moscow jail, which is the better alternative."

Fortunately for Griner, a transfer to a penal colony could take weeks or months. There's still time for Russia and the United States to successfully negotiate a prisoner swap.

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, released a statement this Tuesday regarding Griner's appeal hearing.

"We are aware of the news out of Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another sham judicial proceeding today," Sullivan said. "President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately. In recent weeks, the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia, including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan."

The United States could ramp up their negotiations for a prisoner swap once the midterm elections are over.