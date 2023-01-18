Details Emerge From Sean Payton's Interview With Broncos

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is making the rounds this week, taking several interviews with teams looking to fill their vacancies. One of which was with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

According to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager, Payton's interview lasted "several hours" yesterday in Los Angeles and included "multiple" members of the Broncos ownership group.

Payton is one of eight candidates the Broncos are taking a look at following a disastrous season under Nathaniel Hackett.

Per Schrager, the next step for Payton is an interview with Panthers owner David Tepper in New York at the end of the week.

Some have speculated that the Super Bowl champ could try to team up with Tom Brady in Carolina, like they previously attempted to do in Miami before things went south.

However, with Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan, Payton is the favorite to land the Broncos job (should he ultimately want it).