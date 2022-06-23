Details Emerge From Steelers' Veteran Free Agent Signing

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The contract details surrounding defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi have finally been revealed.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Ogunjobi a one-year deal worth up to $8 million in incentives.

The Steelers signed Ogunjobi earlier this week as he's seen as Stephon Tuitt's replacement. Tuitt announced his retirement a few weeks ago, which opened up a spot in the lineup.

Ogunjobi was seen as the best pass rusher still available and newly promoted Omar Khan wasted no time in signing him.

He spent this past season with the Cincinnati Bengals and racked up 49 total tackles (29 solo), and seven sacks.

Before this season, he spent the previous four with the Cleveland Browns. This will now be the third AFC North team that he's played for during his career.

Ogunjobi will join a Steelers defense that already features Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Myles Jack, Tyson Alualu, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Levi Wallace.

As the saying goes, the rich get richer.