Details Emerge From The Dolphins’ Coaching Search

Despite a slew of coaching cycle moves made around the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins are still taking their time in finding their next sideline leader.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins plan to conduct their second-round interviews next week as they continue their thorough head coaching search.

There’s reportedly “no rush” in Miami.

The #Dolphins plan to have second interviews early next week, source said, as they continue their search for a head coach. Despite the flurry of activity today, no rush in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

The Dolphins have kept their head coaching search quite since the firing of Brian Flores a few weeks back. While the team has not announced any of their interviews, several candidates have been reported. As of right now, it appears Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has emerged as the lead candidate to land the job.

Earlier today, a few head coaching candidates were taken off the market. Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett is reportedly finalizing a deal with the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears are reportedly bringing in Colts DC Matt Eberflus.

Stay tuned for updates on the Dolphins’ coaching search.