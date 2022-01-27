The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Details Emerge From The Dolphins’ Coaching Search

A Miami Dolphins helmet on the field in training camp.LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite a slew of coaching cycle moves made around the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins are still taking their time in finding their next sideline leader.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins plan to conduct their second-round interviews next week as they continue their thorough head coaching search.

There’s reportedly “no rush” in Miami.

The Dolphins have kept their head coaching search quite since the firing of Brian Flores a few weeks back. While the team has not announced any of their interviews, several candidates have been reported. As of right now, it appears Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has emerged as the lead candidate to land the job.

Earlier today, a few head coaching candidates were taken off the market. Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett is reportedly finalizing a deal with the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears are reportedly bringing in Colts DC Matt Eberflus.

Stay tuned for updates on the Dolphins’ coaching search.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.