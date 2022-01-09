Details Emerge From The Injury To Saints QB Taysom Hill

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill left Sunday’s game early after landing awkwardly at the end of a one-yard run. With about six minutes to go in the first half, Hill walked off the field under his own power but made a beeline to the blue medical tent on the sideline.

He then went to the locker room ahead of halftime.

Per USA Today‘s Saints Wire, Taysom Hill is dealing with a Lisfranc injury. With head coach Sean Payton saying “if he can go he will go.”

FOX broadcast reports it is a Lisfranc injury for Taysom Hill, and that Sean Payton says "If he can go he will go" — TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) January 9, 2022

Trevor Siemian took over for Hill and remains in the game. Perhaps the last image we’ll see of the Saints do-it-all weapon this season is watching him limp towards the tunnel, left shoe in-hand.

New Orleans is currently up on the Falcons 24-6. Siemian is 5-9 for 35 yards on his passes, with a pair of touchdowns.

Before exiting, Hill completed 7-9 pass attempts for 107 yards and a TD. He also added 18 yards on the ground on five carries.