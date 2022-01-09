The Spun

Details Emerge From The Injury To Saints QB Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill warming up for the New Orleans Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill left Sunday’s game early after landing awkwardly at the end of a one-yard run. With about six minutes to go in the first half, Hill walked off the field under his own power but made a beeline to the blue medical tent on the sideline.

He then went to the locker room ahead of halftime.

Per USA Today‘s Saints Wire, Taysom Hill is dealing with a Lisfranc injury. With head coach Sean Payton saying “if he can go he will go.”

Trevor Siemian took over for Hill and remains in the game. Perhaps the last image we’ll see of the Saints do-it-all weapon this season is watching him limp towards the tunnel, left shoe in-hand.

New Orleans is currently up on the Falcons 24-6. Siemian is 5-9 for 35 yards on his passes, with a pair of touchdowns.

Before exiting, Hill completed 7-9 pass attempts for 107 yards and a TD. He also added 18 yards on the ground on five carries.

