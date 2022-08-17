Details Emerge From Tiger Woods' Meeting With PGA Tour Golfers

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Tiger Woods reportedly led a players only meeting with some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour.

According to a report from ESPN, Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world."

One player who attended the meeting described it as "good" and said the goal was to get all the top golfers on the same page.

Here's more on the meeting, via ESPN:

The meeting, held at an off-course hotel, lasted three and a half hours, the player said, and most of the PGA Tour's top stars were there, including Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and others.

Woods had similar discussions with a handful of players at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland in July, sources told ESPN, and he wanted to bring their ideas to a wider audience of PGA Tour members.

After meeting to discuss the future of the PGA Tour, the golfers will reportedly meet with commissioner Jay Monahan and other tour administrators about their conversation.

With LIV Golf poaching the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Brooke Koepka, the PGA Tour appears to be formulating a response.