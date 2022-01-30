Details Emerge From Vikings’ Interest In Jim Harbaugh

Early on in this year’s NFL coaching cycle, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh emerged as a potential candidate for multiple head coaching gigs.

For a while, those rumblings began to settle. But now as the clock continues to tick on this year’s cycle, Harbaugh’s name is firmly back in the conversation.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings have requested an interview with the longtime Michigan leader.

The Vikings’ interest reportedly stems from GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s relationship with Harbaugh.

“A source told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin that the relationship between Adofo-Mensah and Harbaugh is one of the primary drivers of the franchise’s interest in Harbaugh,” Thamel writes via ESPN.com.

Our ESPN story on the Minnesota Vikings' requesting permission to talk with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh about the franchise's head coaching job. (w/@CourtneyRCronin). https://t.co/HUgTRmGuFu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 29, 2022

Harbaugh first emerged as a candidate for the Vikings’ vacancy after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired as the franchise’s new general manager earlier this week. Harbaugh and Adofo-Mensah have a relationship from their time together with the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 through four seasons as the Niners’ head coach. Adofo-Mensah was a member of the team’s front office during this time.

Harbaugh made himself an attractive NFL head coaching option after an incredible bounce-back season with the Wolverines in 2021. After a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020, Michigan went 12-2 in 2021 — claiming a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.

