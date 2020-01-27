Details Emerge On Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning. The group was believed to be on their way to a basketball tournament in Southern California.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was known for taking helicopters to get around the area. Bryant was not a fan of sitting in traffic and would often take his helicopter to Staples Center for Lakers games.

ESPN’s Paula Lavigne has some details on the tragic accident. The helicopter was reportedly in “a climbing left turn about 2,400 feet high” before it dove to the ground and crashed.

There was reportedly heavy fog in the area on Sunday morning. Moments before the crash, the pilot reportedly told air traffic control that he had begun a climb to attempt to get above the clouds.

From ESPN.com:

Air traffic controllers noted poor visibility around Burbank, just to the north, and Van Nuys, to the northwest. After holding up the helicopter for other aircraft, the controllers cleared the Sikorsky S-76 to proceed north along Interstate 5 through Burbank before turning west to follow U.S. Route 101, the Ventura Highway. Shortly after 9:40 a.m., the helicopter turned again, toward the southeast, and climbed to more than 2,000 feet above sea level. It then descended and crashed into a hillside at about 1,400 feet, according to data from Flightradar24.

An investigation into the crash is now underway.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of investigators to the crash site on Sunday. A preliminary report could be issued within 10 days, per ESPN, but a final ruling can sometimes take a year.

There has been an outpouring of mourning from the sports world in the wake of this tragedy.

The Lakers have yet to issue a public statement out of respect for the Bryant family. Los Angeles’ two NBA teams are set to play at Staples Center on Tuesday night.