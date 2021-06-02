Details are reportedly emerging from the divorce negotiations between former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari.

According to a report from TMZ, Cutler is reportedly seeking half of Cavallari’s Uncommon James brand in the divorce settlement.

Cavallari, who first became famous during her Laguna Beach days, launched the popular brand during their marriage.

From the report:

Sources close to the ex-couple tell TMZ … the reason it’s taking a while to finalize their divorce is because Jay’s seeking 50 percent ownership of Uncommon James, Kristin’s chic jewelry and apparel line. We’re told Cutler’s insisting he should get a stake in UJ because Kristin launched it while they were married … and well before he filed for divorce in April, 2020.

Cutler and Cavallari announced their separation last year.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” the couple announced.

Cavallari reportedly joked about Cutler’s thoughts on the Uncommon James brand during a Very Cavallari episode in 2018.

“He thinks he owns half of this company, and he does not. That is not on our non-existent prenup,” she reportedly said.