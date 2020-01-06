Details Emerge From Mike McCarthy’s Contract With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to officially announce the hiring of Mike McCarthy, but the former Green Bay Packers head coach has reportedly agreed to terms with Jerry Jones.

ESPN is reporting that McCarthy has received a five-year contract with the Cowboys.

The money value is not yet known, but Jason Garrett’s last contract in Dallas was reportedly for $6 million/season.

McCarthy made more than that in Green Bay, so it’s conceivable that he’ll earn more than $6 million in Dallas.

Mike McCarthy’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys will be for five years, according to a source. Jason Garrett’s last deal was for five years, $30 million. McCarthy was making more than that per year on his final contract with the Green Bay Packers. https://t.co/4bLvXU82nU — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 6, 2020

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed the news.

Two notes on new #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy:

1. He signed a 5-year deal with Dallas, source said.

2. McCarthy likes OC Kellen Moore, I’m told. Nothing more firm than that, but it does seem like McCarthy is more than open to keeping him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

McCarthy is one of the most-proven head coaches in the NFL. He led Green Bay to a Super Bowl and eight consecutive playoff appearances.

It’s somewhat of a surprising hire for the Cowboys, but Jones has a roster that’s ready to win now. And McCarthy has consistently proven to be capable of leading teams deep into the playoffs.