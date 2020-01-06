The Spun

Details Emerge From Mike McCarthy’s Contract With The Cowboys

Mike McCarthy shakes Jason Garrett's hand in Green Bay.GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 11: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys congratulates head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers after the 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 11, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 26-21. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to officially announce the hiring of Mike McCarthy, but the former Green Bay Packers head coach has reportedly agreed to terms with Jerry Jones.

ESPN is reporting that McCarthy has received a five-year contract with the Cowboys.

The money value is not yet known, but Jason Garrett’s last contract in Dallas was reportedly for $6 million/season.

McCarthy made more than that in Green Bay, so it’s conceivable that he’ll earn more than $6 million in Dallas.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed the news.

McCarthy is one of the most-proven head coaches in the NFL. He led Green Bay to a Super Bowl and eight consecutive playoff appearances.

It’s somewhat of a surprising hire for the Cowboys, but Jones has a roster that’s ready to win now. And McCarthy has consistently proven to be capable of leading teams deep into the playoffs.


