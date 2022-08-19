Details Emerge On Injury To Buccaneers Star Offensive Lineman Tristan Wirfs

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 26, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping that this new injury to Tristan Wirfs doesn't make him miss a lot of time.

According to Greg Auman, he suffered a strained oblique during joint workouts with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. There's currently no timetable for his return.

Wirfs has appeared in 33 games over the last two seasons and made the All-Pro team last season. He was healthy until he suffered an ankle injury in the Bucs' wild-card win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That injury limited him to just eight snaps and then made him miss the divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

This isn't the first offensive linemen injury that the Bucs have had to deal with at training camp. Starting center Ryan Jensen is out for the season after suffering a knee injury a few weeks ago.

The Bucs also have Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage absent from practice right now.